A box of kittens have been left outside an animal rescue centre, along with a note to 'help them'.

The five, nine-day-old kittens were found at the end of the driveway of RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre in Chobham on Friday morning (2 September).

A note on top said: "Please help them! They were born on 24/08. God bless you."

Staff at the centre are now hand-rearing the kittens, who need feeding round-the-clock.

The kittens were found in this box. Credit: RSPCA

Millbrook deputy manager Liz Wood said: “When we found the kittens we brought them into the centre to check them over. They’d clearly just been taken from their mum as their tummies were full of milk.

“They are covered in fleas and are clearly very vulnerable being away from their mum at such a young age so we’ll be keeping a close eye on them and doing our best to hand-rear them all which isn’t an easy task, especially at a time when the centre is full of animals who all need our attention.”New figures released by the charity show the number of animals being abandoned has risen by 17% from 2020 to 2021, with a further increase of 24% in the first part of 2022.

The kittens are being hand-reared. Credit: RSPCA

There are calls for people to ask for help if they are struggling to cope with their pets.

Liz Wood added: “Don’t be embarrassed or ashamed. These are difficult times and there are lots of resources out there to help anyone who is struggling.

“It is never acceptable to abandon pets like this - especially such vulnerable babies - and although we understand why someone would leave animals with us, we’re stretched to the limits right now and just don’t have the space to take animals in if they’re left on our doorstep.”