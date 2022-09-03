The Government says hundreds of thousands of people in the region will save money through a new £2 cap on single bus journeys from January to March, in a bid to help the cost of living crisis.

For example a single trip from Basingstoke to Newbury currently costs over £5 but that is expected to reduce to £2 under the scheme.

Bus use in the south is high in places like Brighton, Oxford, Reading and Southampton.

The government says it will save people 30% on the average fare.

Labour has already criticised the move saying it doesn’t go far enough with a spokesperson saying it is too little to make a major difference.

Watch: Passengers in Reading where bus use is higher than average give their reaction

Play Brightcove video

One bus user in Reading said: "I think it's good idea, but it is only for three months."

Another said: "People are very worried. Not just with transport, but with food, gas and electricity, so anything that would reduce costs would be a good idea. I think for people travelling into work, however little it helps per week, is a good thing."

The Department for Transport said: “The Transport Secretary has today announced the Government will provide up to £60 million from January to March next year, to help bus operators to cap single adult fares at £2 per journey.

“The move will help passengers with travel costs for work, education, shopping and medical treatments over the winter months while they are facing pressures from the rising cost of living.”

The department added that more affordable bus fares will encourage more people to choose buses for local journeys to reduce carbon emissions.

The scheme is estimated to take at least 2 million car journeys off the roads, cutting congestion and pollution for everyone.