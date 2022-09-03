Play Brightcove video

Watch: Ali Bhatti brandishing a samurai sword as he walks through Crawley

A man who attacked two members of the public with a samurai sword in a 'vicious' attack has been sentenced.

Ali Bhatti brandished the samurai sword while walking along Horsham Road in Crawley on 22 October last year.

A member of the public who recognised Bhatti asked him if he was alright but Bhatti responded by stabbing the 38-year-old man with the sword, causing serious injuries to his chest and forearm.

Bhatti then slashed at a second man, aged 61, who was walking along the footpath nearby, cutting his shoulder.

PC Ryan Oakley and Seargeant James Arrol-Barker were first on the scene and tasered Bhatti multiple times until he fell to the ground.

The officers then placed him in handcuffs, seized the weapon, and sought medical treatment for the two victims.

Bhatti, 33, of Henderson Walk, Crawley, was given a section 37 hospital order and section 41 restriction order under the Mental Health Act.

PC Oakley and Seargeant Arrol-Barker were given a Police Federation Bravery award for their actions.

Detective Constable Scott Parry, of the Crawley Criminal Investigations Department, said: “This was an unprovoked and vicious attack on two innocent members of the public. The lives of both men have been severely impacted by this assault – not only in their recovery from the physical injuries, but also the mental scars they now endure.

“I commend their bravery in giving evidence and thank them for supporting our investigation. I hope the verdict and sentence delivered this week will help them move forward from this deeply traumatic incident.”

Bhatti, 33, of Henderson Walk, Crawley, was handed a section 37 hospital order and section 41 restriction order under the Mental Health Act.