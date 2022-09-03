A woman found dead in Wallingford has been described by family as a 'friendly person and lovely mum'.

Katie Hurmuz-Irimia was discovered with stab wounds in Blue Mountains on Tuesday (30 August) and pronounced dead at the scene.

Thames Valley Police officers are currently investigating her murder.

Katie’s family have released the following tribute to her: “A tribute to my beautiful daughter Katie, she was a caring person that looked out for other people.

“Katie was friendly person and lovely mum to Hayden.

“We are missing you terribly, bye from all of us. Words will never describe how we feel, we have lost our star, shine high and bright, take care my angel sleep tight.

“Love the whole Chalk family RIP.”

Mihai Hurmuz-Irimia, 28, has been charged with her murder and will appear at Oxford Crown Court on Monday (5 September).