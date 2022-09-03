A burst water main and a sinkhole have shut a main route through Oxford, causing travel disruption.

The A34 was closed southbound between the A420 and A423 following the burst on Friday night (2 September), which in turn caused the sinkhole to appear.

Thames Water engineers have been working through the night and into the morning to fix the problem.

The burst caused flooding across both lanes, with a water-filled hole forming on the footpath next to the carriageway.

On the water company's website it states: "We'll be working to repair the large burst pipe that burst yesterday afternoon beside the A34 Oxford Ring Road at South Hinksey.

"The southbound carriageway has unfortunately had to be closed.

"Reservoir levels are rising, and all customers should now have full supply.

"We’re really sorry if you’ve been affected by the disruption to traffic, or by the low pressure which impacted a number of homes yesterday."

Information on diversions in place can be found here.