Detectives investigating a serious assault in Bournemouth are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

At around 1.40am on Saturday (3 September) officers in the Lower Gardens were alerted to a report of a man who was in need of medical treatment. It was reported that the victim, a man aged in his 20s, had gone over to speak to a group of three men who were sitting on a bench and one of the men had punched him, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

The three suspects were seen leaving the scene in the direction of Gervis Place.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a suspected fractured skull and remains in a serious condition.

The suspects are described as white, aged between 16 to 19 years old and between five feet eight inches and six feet tall. Two were said to be wearing dark-coloured tracksuits and the other was in a light-coloured tracksuit.

Detective Constable Kate Brew, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries as we investigate this assault, and I am appealing for anyone with information to please contact us.

“I understand there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident, and I would urge anyone who either saw what happened or captured anything of relevance on mobile phone footage to please get in touch.”