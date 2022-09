Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of the RAF Red Arrows.

Red Arrows pilot Jon Bond has allowed us to see what it's like in the cockpit, while performing acrobatics over Bournemouth beach.

It means we get to see what Bournemouth looks like upside down, as the team perform the Tornado manoeuvre at this year’s Bournemouth Air Festival.

The Red Arrows have performed each day at the popular four day event.