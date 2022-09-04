Motorists were stuck for up to an hour on the A31 after a bus fire caused seven miles of congestion.

The double decker bus burst into flames on the eastbound carriageway of the major route on Saturday evening (3 September) near to Rufus Stone.

Fire crews and police closed the road as the blaze spread to gorse on the verge of the dual carriageway.

Westbound traffic was also slow. The delays on the A31 were compounded by people travelling home from the Bournemouth Airshow.

Firefighters tackling the blaze Credit: Dorset & Wiltshire FRS

A spokesperson for Verwood Fire Station said: "A crew from Verwood along with colleagues from Ringwood, Ferndown and Springbourne mobilised to the A31 at Stoney Cross to a double decker bus on fire.

"Fire was extinguished using 2 hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus. Crews left the scene at around 2100hr in the hands of the police and highways agency."

The A31 is open again.