A large cow had to be rescued after it got its head stuck in the fork of a tree.

An animal rescue advisor was called to Joys Lane and requested support from Winchester’s animal rescue vehicle.

Cow needed help Credit: HFRS Animal Rescue and Winchester Fire Station

The tree was cut to release the animal.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue tweeted:

"Firefighters were called to rescue this cow which had got its head stuck in a tree in Chilbolton!The crew worked to re-moove the animal from the willow tree yesterday evening!"