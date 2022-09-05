A 68-year-old man remains in custody after a 49-year-old man died in Storrington, West Sussex.

Police responded to a report of a man unconscious in High Street, Storrington at 10.05am on Sunday (4 September), but he was pronounced dead.

The road was closed for several hours while police, including forensic officers, investigated.

The cordon has since been removed and there were no officers at the scene on Sunday night.

A 68-year-old man remains in custody after a 49-year-old man died in Storrington, West Sussex. Credit: Eddie Mitchell

A Sussex Police spokesperson said it was an "isolated incident and there is no danger to the wider community".

Police have yet to publicly confirm the man's identity but his family are being supported by specialist officers.

The road was closed for several hours while police, including forensic officers, investigated. Credit: Eddie Mitchell

Just before 4pm on Sunday (4 September), Andrew Griffith, Tory MP for Arundel and South Downs, tweeted: "As the local Member of Parliament, I am in touch with Sussex Police about the incident.

"They are at the scene and the investigation is ongoing and being overseen at the most senior levels.

"Important they are allowed to quickly establish the facts."