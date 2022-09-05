Firefighters battle huge blaze as derelict water tower in Sheerness goes up in flames
Video credit: Kirsty Simpson
Fire crews are tackling a huge blaze which has destroyed a Victorian water tower in Sheerness.
People living near Trinity Road are being advised to close windows and doors due to the smoke coming from the fire.
Five fire engines and a height vehicle were called to the scene after the fire broke out at around 8pm (5 September).
Kent councillor Cameron Beart said on social media: "Saddened to see that Sheerness Water Tower has gone up in flames this evening."