The red card was shown to Connor Maseko in the 76th minute

The co-manager of Southampton-based Blackfield & Langley says his side were left 'shocked' and 'dumbfounded' after their goalkeeper, Connor Maseko was shown a red card for urinating in a hedge during a match.

Conor McCarthy explained the No1 was sent off after opposition players from Shepton Mallet alerted the referee.

Maseko urinated in the hedge while retrieving the ball for a goal kick during the Wessex League club's FA Cup first qualifying round tie on Saturday (4 September).

The match ended in a draw 0-0 with a replay scheduled for Tuesday 6 September.

Connor Maseko was sent off after rival players alerted the ref

McCarthy said: "The opposition team, Shepton Mallet, had a shot and it went over the goal.

"With our ground, there's about 40 yards of grass behind one of the goals which Connor was in, and then there's a hedge and Connor obviously needed to go to the toilet and took the chance.

"It seemed fine at first, no-one seemed to make a big deal of it and I think the opposition players saw it as an opportunity to try and get the ref on their side so they were shouting 'ref, ref, what's he doing?'

"The ref then took notice and decided to send Connor off."

Blackfield & Langley co-manager Connor McCarthy says his side were very upset by the decision

It is believed to be the first red card for urinating in the FA Cup’s 150 years.

Following the incident, Shepton Mallet FC tweeted: "Blackfield keeper is sent off for urinating in the hedge! Never seen it before."

Blackfield & Langley FC replied: "See you Tuesday evening (hopefully get plenty of toilet breaks on route)."

It's not yet known if Connor Maseko will be allowed to play in the replay.

