Police have launched an investigation after a puppy was 'grabbed and kicked' during what police have described as a 'nasty incident' in Poole.

The owners of the eight-month-old puppy - a man and a woman - were also assaulted during the incident in Bourne Valley Park on Sunday. (4 September)

The couple were walking their pet in the park near to Evering Avenue at around 6pm when the Staffordshire Bull Terrier approached a group of male teenagers.

It's reported the group grabbed and kicked the puppy, causing swelling to its eye.

The dog owners then approached the teenagers to attempt to get them away from their dog and they were both assaulted.

The group - described as aged between 13 and 17 years old - ran off in the direction of the skate park and Turbary Road.

Police Constable Louis Allen, of Poole police, said: “This was a very nasty incident and we are carrying out a full investigation to identify those responsible.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened to please get in touch.

“Also, I am keen to hear from any residents in the vicinity who may have relevant home CCTV footage to help my enquiries.

“I fully understand this incident will cause concern in the local community and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be contacted with any issues or information.”