A 19-year-old from Kent, who was left paralysed following jaw surgery, has taken to social media to share her story.

Chelsea Flynn has undergone seven operations to realign her jaw after a series of incidents, including being punched in the face by bullies and being attacked as she walked her dog.

After the last operation to have screws removed from her jaw, she learned she had became paralysed with dystonia - a medical condition that can result in muscle spasms and painful contractions.

She was told by doctors that her brain had a 'neurological breakdown' when rejecting the anaesthesia, leaving her with a severe functional neurological disorder (FND).

Chelsea Flynn has turned to TikTok to tell her story:

Chelsea, who now uses a wheelchair, woke up from the anaesthetic to learn that she couldn't feel or move her legs.

Sharing her story has allowed her to speak up against bullies and raise awareness of FND.

In one TikTok video the teenager says: "Everyone starts to panic because I was having a bad reaction. Eventually comes round hours later, in lots of pain and then realising something doesn't feel right. Realising I can't move or feel my legs and telling the doctor."

Chelsea, who lives in Ramsgate, is now known around the world after sharing her experiences on social media.

Chelsea's life has completely changed and she's now having to adapt to her disability.

She is currently undergoing neuro-rehabilitation and physiotherapy.

Chelsea says she is making some improvements and is looking ahead to the future.