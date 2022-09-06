Hot air balloons shaped as animals including a lion, koala, cheetah and panther will be taking to the sky this weekend at Longleat.

They will form part of Sky Safari - the UK's biggest annual hot air balloon event which is taking place from the 9 to 11 September.

There will also be penguins Splash, Puddles and Tall Steve alongside Wes the wolf, a sheep and a flying rabbit.

Credit: Longleat

More than 100 hot air balloons will be on display with crews from as far away as Alaska taking part in the competition.

Other shapes include a screwdriver, a whiskey bottle, a coffee jar and a giant pair of lips.

On Sunday tethered balloons will fire up their burners in time to a musical soundtrack.