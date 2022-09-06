Police are investigating after reports of an 'attempted kidnap' of a two-year-old boy in Kent.

The mother, Lisa Claw, has issued a warning to other parents to be aware after the terrifying ordeal.

Ms Claw said she was walking home on Sunday afternoon (September 4) past Lidl in Folkestone town centre with her son.

She was pushing her daughter in her pushchair while her son climbed under the metal bike rack by the shop.

She said: "All of a sudden my little boy is really crying and as I looked around there was this lady who had my son by his arm saying 'come with me'. I instantly shouted get off my son."

Ms Claw said she managed to grab her son and run into her cousin's house, which luckily was nearby.

She said: "I thought after about 10 minutes it would be safe to walk home but no, this lady waited by Lidl for me and started to follow me home.

"So I stopped at the end of my road and waited until she was out of sight, as I didn't want her knowing where I live."

The incident was reported to police but Ms Claw wants to warn people with young children to be careful.

She added: "My son was very scared and kept crying. He keeps saying mummy the lady is going to take me.

"I'm just very shaken up. I never expected something like this to happen. Thankfully the police are being very helpful and are treating it as attempted kidnap."

A spokesman for Kent Police said: "We received a report at around 8.50am on Monday 5 September 2022, of an incident in the Middelburg Square area of Folkestone in which a woman had reportedly held the arm of a child at around 5pm the previous day.

"The child was then picked up by his mother and they walked away without further contact. Enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...