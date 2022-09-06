Police have launched a fresh appeal for information following a series of sexual assaults and indecent exposure incidents in Newbury.

Police say they believe the same man is involved in four incidents which took place in different areas of the town between March and July this year.

Detectives are also encouraging victims who have not yet reported any incidents to get in touch.

Officers say the man wasn't wearing trousers in three of the reported incidents.

The first incident was reported on Sunday 27 March in Hutton Close, when a man exposed himself from the waist down in the car park of the Willows Edge Care Home.

The next incident occurred at around 9.35pm on Saturday 21 May. A man was standing on the other side of a fence behind properties on Huntington Gardens.

He was naked from the waist down and performed an indecent act while looking towards the properties.

Officer say he knew he'd been spotted but it didn't deter him. He left when a member of the public called police.

Police are urging anyone who recognises this man to get in touch. Credit: Thames Valley Police

In the third incident, a woman was walking past the Riverside Community Centre at approximately 11.30pm on Friday 17 June. A man with no trousers on approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately over her clothing before running away.

The final incident was around 11.50pm on Friday 1 July when a male was seen loitering in Shaw Park by a female dog walker.

He stayed in a dark area of the park and waited for the woman to walk past him before following her out of the park and on to Dene Way, where she stood under a streetlight and waited for the male to pass.

As she turned around, she saw the male expose himself and perform an indecent act.

The woman immediately called the police and the male turned and ran back towards Shaw Park.

Detective Inspector Bill Sykes says someone must know who the man is

Play Brightcove video

Detective Inspector Bill Sykes, based at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing for information about four separate incidents where we believe the same young man was involved.

“We are yet to identify him; therefore, I am appealing to the public for any information, as someone must know who he is.

“This is obviously very concerning and extremely inappropriate behaviour so it’s important we identify and speak to this person as soon as possible.

“There may be incidents that have not yet been reported to us and I want to encourage any victims who have not yet contacted us to do so.

“Whilst our investigation is ongoing, local officers are conducting extra patrols across Newbury so please feel free to speak with them about any concerns that you have.

“The national StreetSafe reporting tool allows people to anonymously flag areas where you feel unsafe to the local Community Safety Partnership.

“This information also helps our neighbourhood teams plan their patrols to ensure our communities feel safe.

“We have several images of a man who we believe may have vital information about these incidents, but I appreciate the quality is poor.

“I would encourage people to please come forward if you recognise this man or have any information about him or the incidents, which could help our enquiries. This can be done via 101 or on our website.

“You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”