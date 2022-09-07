A £20,000 reward has been offered for information about the disappearance of a mother-of-three from Southampton.

Joanne Sheen, 44, who was known by friends as Jo or 'Little Jo', was last seen on Thursday, 5 December in 2019.

She was travelling from Fareham back to Southampton, with a friend.

Detectives from Hampshire Police are treating her disappearance as a murder investigation - but say they're "keeping an open mind".

The charity Crimestoppers - has offered the reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone linked to her murder or the recovery of her body.

Joanne is described as being white, around 5ft 1in tall with a slim build.

Emily van der Lely, Hampshire Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Jo’s loved ones are desperate to know what happened to her. Time is not making their torment or pain any easier.

“If you have information about Jo, please do the right thing and contact our charity, 100% anonymously. It may be that you have crucial information which can make all of the difference in providing answers for Jo’s family and friends.

"Please remember that Crimestoppers, which is completely independent of the police, keeps its promise of 100% anonymity to more than a thousand people who trust us with their crime information every single day.

“Share what you know by calling our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week or use our website’s simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

"No one will ever know you contacted us. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any personal information.”