One dog has had a lucky escape after being rescued from a drain in Hampshire.

Lily was walking with her owner in Aldershot when she fell and couldn't get out again.

Firefighters from Rushmoor Fire Station were called to rescue the pup, who they described as being "distressed and disorientated".

Crews had to use a thermal imaging camera to locate her, before lifting the drain covers to pull her out.

Lily was eventually reunited with her owner. Credit: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

On 31 August, Hampshire firefighters had to rescue a cow after getting its head stuck in a tree in Chilbolton, near to Stockbridge.

Meanwhile in East Sussex, a baby deer was rescued after it got stuck down a flooded hole.

And in Dorset last year, fire crews were called to help a dog that had got itself stuck on a roof.