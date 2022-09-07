A man has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be stab injuries after he was found collapsed outside Bracknell Station.

Thames Valley Police were called to Crowthorne Road North at around 9pm on Monday (5 September) to reports of an assault

It is believed the victim - a man in his 20s - was in an altercation with around four other men who assaulted him.

He ran to Bracknell train station where he collapsed.

The victim was treated by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Iain Watkinson, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220399991.

“Detectives are conducting a thorough investigation to establish who was involved in this incident, if anyone has any information, regardless of how small, please get in touch with us.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”