Brighton Pavilion lit up in purple to pay tribute to the Queen

Brighton Pavilion has been lit up in purple following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

The landmark shone in the royal colour on Thursday night, just hours after the Royal Family confirmed the Queen had passed away peacefully at Balmoral.

The Royal Pavilion has had a long history of royal connections.

It was constructed as the seaside pleasure palace of King George IV in the mid 1780s.

Elsewhere in the city, flags could be seen flying at half mast at the war memorial in the Old Steine.

Flags fly at half mast at the Old Steine in Brighton. Credit: ITV Meridian

Brighton and Hove City Council confirmed books of condolences are available for people to sign in the city's town halls.

In a statement HM Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman said: “Her Majesty The Queen gave her whole life in service to the nation. Her commitment to duty over a reign of 70 years, is unparalleled and we mourn her passing deeply.

“Expressions of sympathy and appreciation are being shared around the globe, and I know that Her Majesty also touched the lives of many of us here in East Sussex. I reflect on her visits to the county and how much joy and delight these brought.

“My sincere condolences are with The Royal Family. I hope that during this time of mourning and loss, they are able to seek comfort in the deep admiration and affection in which we all held Her Majesty. Her deep faith and steadfast spirit live on among us.”

An illuminated board paying tribute to the Queen outside the University of Brighton. Credit: ITV Meridian

Meanwhile outside the University of Brighton, an image of the Queen was shown on an illuminated panel.

The Queen visited Brighton on a number of occasions - dating back as far as December 1945, when she arrived at Preston Manor, after reviewing troops at King Alfred, Hove, which was a Royal Navy training site at the time.

Her most recent visit was in 2013, when Her Majesty opened the Keep, a centre for archives including the Royal Pavilion & Museums Local History Collections, based near Falmer, Brighton.