A car has crashed into the front of a Marks and Spencer shop at the entrance of a hospital in Dartford, Kent.

Emergency services were called to Darent Valley Hospital at 9am on Thursday 8 September.

One person has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be serious.

The car has now been removed.

Police say enquiries are continuing to establish exactly what happened, but that it appears to be accidental.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Kent Police was called at 9am on Thursday 8 September 2022 to a report of a car colliding with a shop within the grounds of Darent Valley Hospital.

"Officers are assisting at the scene.

"One person has been taken to hospital with injuries, not described as serious."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust said: "We can confirm that a driver unintentionally hit the exterior side window of Marks & Spencer near the front entrance of Darent Valley Hospital in the early hours of today (Thursday 8 September).

"All occupants were able to leave the vehicle with minor injuries and were taken to our A&E for treatment.

"Our teams on the ground acted swiftly and the area affected was quickly evacuated and the vehicle has now been removed."