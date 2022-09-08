Passengers travelling in and out of Gatwick Airport are being warned of delays of around an hour and a half.

The airport says the delays will be in place for 'much of the day' on Thursday, and is blaming them on poor weather, and air traffic control staff being off sick at short notice.

The airport has apologised for the disruption.

As the delays are varying in length, passengers are advised to check their flight beforehand.

Posting on social media a spokesperson for Gatwick Airport said: "Air traffic restrictions caused by poor weather across Southern England and parts of Europe, and short notice sickness in our control tower, are likely to cause delays for much of the day.

"We apologise to passengers impacted by today’s disruption."

