A lorry driver who crashed into a scientist while she was cycling in Oxford is due to be sentenced on Thursday (8 September).

Dr Ling Felce was hit on The Plain roundabout in March. Robert Whiting, 40, from Barton, admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Whiting had initially denied causing Dr Felce's death but then changed his plea.

Dr Felce had been researching immune responses to Covid-19 and was taking a leading role in setting up a new institute at the University of Oxford in the months before her death.

The mother-of-two was previously described by her family as "selfless and caring", and they said they had been left "devastated" by her death.

Ling was born in Malaysia in 1986 before moving to London in 1991 with her parents and older sister.

Her husband James previously told ITV Meridian that cyclists are dicing with death in the city every day.

In April this year, a new campaign was launched across the Thames Valley to try and help keep cyclists safe.