A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a woman was found with stab wounds in Herne Bay in Kent.

Police and ambulance crews were called to a property in Central Parade just before 8am on Monday 5 September to a report that a woman had sustained injuries during a serious assault.

The woman was taken to hospital with injuries police say were consistent with stab wounds.

Ian McQuaide, 34, of Forrester Close, Canterbury has been charged with attempted murder, controlling or coercive behaviour, assault, making threats to kill and causing grievous bodily harm.

He appeared before Folkestone Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 5 October.

Kent Police want to speak to anyone who was walking or driving along Central Parade, Market Street or near the Market Street Car Park between 6.50am and 7.15am on Monday and who saw anything suspicious.

Officers say they would particularly like to speak to the drivers of a dark-coloured Peugeot 206, a dark-coloured Vauxhall Corsa and a dark-coloured Ford Focus, which were seen in the area at that time, as they may be potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/173213/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.•