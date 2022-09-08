There have been tears in Windsor in Berkshire as hundreds of people gathered to mourn the loss of Her Late Majesty the Queen.

Having reigned for 70 years, many there said she had been the only monarch they had ever known, and that they couldn't "imagine what life will be like now".

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, The Royal Family said.

One resident, stood outside Windsor Castle, said: "When I saw that flag being lowered, it's something I'll never forget.

"I'm so grateful to be a part of this town, and so grateful to have met her.

"I think she's just done an amazing job for the whole world."

People share their shock and sadness of the Queen's passing

Another resident described the atmosphere as 'crazy.'

"I've lived in Windsor most of my life and all I've known is the Queen, she said. "I just can't imagine what life is going to be like now. It's so sad. I feel really weird."

The Royal Borough has historically welcomed thousands of international visitors, in particular those from America, where many have a fond interest in the Royal Family.

One visitor from the US said: "It's really sad. Even though we live in the United States, my whole family have followed the Queen and the Royal Family for years."

Another visitor said she was walking around Windsor when she received a call about the news. She said: "I came here with very high hopes and I was very happy roaming around here.

"So when I listened to that [the call] I was very sad."

People are arriving in Windsor to lay flowers at the gates. Credit: ITV News Meridian

People have been arriving in Windsor and laying flowers at the gates of the castle.

ITV Meridian spoke to one woman who's grandfather used to work at Windsor as a footman for the Queen Mother and for the Queen when she was little girl.

She said: "It's very heartbreaking.

"It's quite a close thing to myself - it's kind of like a grandmother dying.

"It's going to hit a lot of people - it doesn't seem real."