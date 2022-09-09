Mourners from across the region gathered in places of worship today (Friday 9 September) to mark the death of the Queen.

The late monarch passed away on Thursday afternoon, leaving much of the country in a state of shock.

Today churches, cathedrals and places of worship opened their doors for people to come and pay their respects to the Queen.

Hundreds could be seen at Winchester Cathedral, which led a service to remember the monarch at lunchtime.

Dean of Winchester, The Very Reverend Catherine Ogle, told ITV Meridian that it was extremely important for cathedrals to be open during this difficult time.

"It's is really important today that the cathedral is open, everyone can come in of all faiths and none." Catherine said.

"We have candles here and books of condolence, and people can just sit and be in this holy, safe, and welcoming place."

The Very Reverend, Catherine Ogle, told ITV Meridian why it was important that Winchester Cathedral was open to all.

For those that did attend the service, many said they went because it felt like the "right place to be" at this difficult time.

One man told ITV Meridian that the death of the Queen was "unexpected" and that he came to the cathedral today "because it seemed like a good place to be."

Another said: "I appreciated what she [the Queen] has done for us, but unfortunately we all have to go at some point.

"It is very, very sad... I am sure she has gone to the best place."

Mourners gather in Winchester on Friday.

Meanwhile, a similar service took place in Salisbury, drawing hundreds of mourners to the city's cathedral.

The Rt Rev Stephen Lake led the service there, which saw people sign a book of condolences and light candles for the late monarch.

He met the queen earlier this year in April as part of his duties as a new Bishop.

The reverend told ITV Meridian that he once had to correct the Queen, when they were talking about the similarities of Gloucester and Salisbury.

"I remember in our conversation we were talking about where I was before in Gloucester and the similarities it shared with Salisbury.

"I ended up having to correct her and pointed out a few differences, and she was ever so good about that.

"She made a joke about how most of her family seemed to have homes in Gloucestershire, so she really should have known, she said. It really showed that lovely sense of humour she had."

The Rt Rev Stephen Lake recalls the time he had to correct the Queen.

Elsewhere, people from across the region gathered at Windsor Castle this morning (Friday 9 September) to pay tribute to the Queen.

Flowers, many with personal messages to the late monarch, were laid at the gates to the castle overnight, with more arriving throughout the morning.

Mourners who had travelled to Windsor told ITV Meridian that they were paying their respects to the Queen and that it 'felt like the right thing to do'.