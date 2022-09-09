Play Brightcove video

Dame Kelly Holmes speaks to ITV's Tom Bradby

Double Olympic Champion Dame Kelly Holmes has spoken of how emotional she feels following the death of the Queen.

Speaking on Friday, the athlete from Hildenborough, Kent, told ITV's Tom Bradby that she feels a 'personal connection' to the Queen with their links to the military.

She described the late monarch as always being 'consistent' when other things have failed.

"Personally I'm very emotional about losing our Queen," Dame Kelly said.

"During my lifetime I've seen exactly the type of woman she is, in terms of that leading role model.

"She joined the ATS when she was 19, I joined the military when I was 19 and became a driver - she was also a driver.

"So I felt there was one connection there.

"During her reign she's always been the consistent, when perhaps other things have failed or fallen down.

Dame Kelly Holmes photographed with Her Majesty the Queen. Credit: Dame Kelly Holmes

"I was lucky enough to meet the Queen on many occasions, as an olympian and as a soldier.

"I swore allegiance to the Queen when I was inducted into the Army - and you don't swear allegiance to the Queen just while you're serving - you do it for your life.

"The links between the military and the Queen are very personal.

"Many military personnel are mourning that loss of the head of the Armed Forces today.

"Having a woman as the leader - from a female perspective, is something we will hold very very close, because they've always had to fight for equality in lots of areas and industries, but we are in a country with a female leader and that gives us hope.

"Ultimately she is respected around the world for who she is and what she's done for us.

"When it comes to sport, let's remember that she is the only person to have ever sworn in two olympic games - Montreal in 1976, and London 2012 as well.

"Every time I've met her - you're just astounded by her presence."