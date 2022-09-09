Legoland Windsor to close following death of the Queen

Legoland Windsor will remain closed today (Friday 9 September) following the death of the Queen.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch passed away on Thursday afternoon (8 September), it was confirmed in a statement from the Royal Family.

The Windsor theme park, which is centred around lego will shut today as a mark of respect.

Visitors who were due to visit the resort on Friday are being told they will receive an email about their booking.

Posting on its website and social media channels on Thursday, a spokesperson for the park said: "We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our thoughts are with all the Royal Family at this deeply sad time. "Out of respect the Resort will be closed tomorrow.

If you're due to visit you will receive an email about your booking."

The Queen was constructed in lego to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Credit: Legoland Windsor Resort

In June staff at the resort spent almost 300 hours creating a huge miniature Lego display of Buckingham Palace and the Queen.

As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations the display was created, and included a display of the royal family and the landmarks most associated with them.

More than 18,000 individual bricks were used.