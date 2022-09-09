Politicians across the south east have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who has died aged 96.

Suella Braverman, Member of Parliament for Fareham and Home Secretary, said her thoughts are with the whole of the Royal Family.

In a tweet, she said: "I share the profound sadness expressed by the Prime Minister, and felt across the Commonwealth and throughout the whole world, at the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

"She is one of the greatest figures in global history. Her devotion was total and offers an enduring example of the importance of commitment and duty.

"Stories of her wisdom and kindness abound. I know that many people will want to show their love and gratitude over the coming days by attending the many events held to celebrate her life."

Penny Mordaunt, Member of Parliament for Portsmouth North and Leader of the House of Commons, also took to Twitter last night.

She said: "Her Majesty was an inspiration and guide to so many who met her. She set the standard for public duty.

"Our country was changed by her presence. It will be changed by her passing.

"There will be a time for solemn reflection and sadness. There will also be a time to give thanks for her lifetime of service to the nation.

"The best tribute that can be paid to her is carry on as she would have wished, with dignity and dedication. Her legacy is that of continuity, calm and commitment.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family for their personal loss, especially The King."

Bob Seely, Member of Parliament for the Isle of Wight, said he is saddened to hear of the Queen's passing.

In a statement, he said: "We are all profoundly sad to hear of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She was our head of state, our Queen, and a remarkable and unique figure.

"I know that many people, including the many tens of thousands who have met her, will feel deeply upset by her passing.

"Truly, it is the end of an era. However, we should also be thankful for her life and her life of service; to the Island, our nation and the Commonwealth. May she rest in peace.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family. God Save the King."

She has been succeeded by her own son, Charles, who will be known as King Charles III. Credit: Credit: Matthew Horwood/PA

Ranil Jayawardena, Member of Parliament for North East Hampshire, said: "May she rest in peace. God save the King.

"It is a great sadness that, earlier today, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty was our longest reigning monarch, in a life shaped by her faith and dedicated to public service.

"She earned the affection, respect, and admiration of generation after generation - at home in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.

"For almost all of us, she is the only monarch we have ever known.

"At the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, we share in memories of Her Majesty's passion for the great British countryside and her love of animals; even at this time, it is right that we celebrate her devotion to our nation and, in doing so, dedicate ourselves anew to honouring her extraordinary legacy in the months and years ahead."

Tom Tugendhat, Member of Parliament for Tonbridge and Malling, said he's deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

In a tweet, he said: "I am sure this feeling is echoed across our nation, the Commonwealth, and the whole world.

"I swore allegiance to Her Majesty as a soldier and politician. I will be forever grateful of her incomparable service.

"Today is a momentous occasion in our shared history, one in which she has provided an unwavering example of duty and kindness. Her deep faith was a strength and pillar.

"My thoughts remain with with the whole of the Royal Family. God Save The King."

Kit Malthouse, Member of Parliament for North West Hampshire, said: "By her grace and dignity, Her Majesty touched the lives of millions, and she will live on in our hearts."

He added: "I offer my deepest condolences to The King and Royal Family upon the sad death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

"The entire nation will mourn with them as we contemplate her remarkable reign.

"Throughout her long life, Her Majesty's devotion to public service has been an inspiration, and her wisdom and strength have often provided solace to her people in times of darkness, most recently during the pandemic.

"While Her Majesty's passing is a source of profound sadness, we should also celebrate the extraordinary period in British history over which she reigned. Like so many, I feel privileged and lucky to have lived through the second Elizabethan age. Long live The King."