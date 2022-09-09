Remembering Queen Elizabeth II - Where to pay your respects across the south

Churches, cathedrals and town halls across the south east will open on Friday, offering people the opportunity to pay their respects to the Queen who has died at the age of 96.

Thousands of people have flocked to the Royal residences, including Windsor.

But people are being reminded they can lay flowers, say prayers and light candles at other locations near to them.

At Rochester Cathedral in Kent daily prayers will be held, as well as in churches and chaplaincies across the diocese. Books of Condolence will also be available for people who want to record their gratitude for Her Majesty’s long reign.

In Canterbury, the Cathedral is open for everyone to pay their respects, to sign books of condolences, to lay flowers, light candles and attend worship.

At Winchester Cathedral people are being invited to go to the Cathedral to give thanks, offer prayer and share memories of Her Majesty the Queen.

People can pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at venues across the region. Credit: Winchester Cathedral

A Memorial Book will be open at Guildford Cathedral from midday on Friday (9 September).

People will be able to add their name in thanksgiving for the life of the Queen. An online has also been set up.

Portsmouth Cathedral will be open for people to pay their respects, to sign books of condolence, attend worship, light candles and offer prayers from Friday.

Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford will be open from 8am on Friday for members of the public to pray, or to pause and reflect.

Salisbury Cathedral will remain closed to visitors on Friday morning out of respect to the Royal Family. But it will open at midday for those wishing to pay their respects, sign the books of condolence and light a candle.

In Reading people who want to pay their respects to the late monarch, are asked to lay flowers outside Reading Town Hall and by the Queen Victoria Statue. The Mayor of Reading and a Civic party will lay flowers at this same site at 10am on Friday morning.

The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday 8 September. Credit: Reading Borough Council

In Southampton a wreath laying on behalf of the citizens of the city will take place at 2pm on Friday 9 September in front of the Civic Centre. Flags on council buildings are flying at half-mast and books of condolence will be available to sign in the Civic Centre and Central, Bitterne, and Shirley libraries.

In Brighton books of condolences are available to sign in the town halls.

In Dorset, floral tributes are encouraged to be laid by the War Memorials in Bournemouth and Poole and by the North Porch of Christchurch Priory.

Condolence books for any residents to sign will be available from 11am on Friday 9 September at Bournemouth and Christchurch libraries as well as Poole Museum.