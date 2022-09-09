'R.I.P Ma’am' - Celebrities across the south east pay tribute to the Queen

Celebrities across the south east have been sharing their memories and messages of condolence following the death of the Queen.

In a post on Instagram, Kent-based Paul O'Grady reflected on the time he met the Queen at the Royal Variety Peformance in 2001.

He said: "I remember her asking me where I practiced playing my bugle and if my neighbours objected, I told her I went down the field and whilst the neighbours didn’t seem to mind a couple of sheep died of fright.

"R.I.P Ma’am."

Dame Kelly Holmes, who lives in Kent, posted: "I am proud to have served under Our Majesty the Queen in both military and for my county in sport.

"I have been one of the lucky ones to have met the Queen on numerous occasions at horse racing and Buckingham Palace and to receive my Dame Commander of the British Empire from Her Majesty will be something I will hold special in my heart for ever."

Amanda Holden, who is from Basingstoke in Hampshire, said: "I think we all believed our Queen would live forever.. her grace, good humour and indomitable spirit were the backbone of Great Britain.. I cannot imagine our country without her."

Meanwhile Harry Redknapp, who previously managed AFC Bournemouth, Portsmouth, and Southampton Football Clubs posted: "Rest in peace and god bless your Majesty. What a lady, what a reign.

"Thank you for your duty and everything you gave your country. You will be truly missed."

Gymnast Kelly Simm, from Hampshire, thanked the Queen for a 'lifetime of service' in a post on Twitter.