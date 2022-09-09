The Queen praised for engaging with muslim community during 70 year reign

Muslim communities have praised The Queen's commitment to bringing cultures and faiths together as they mourn her loss.

In his speech during Friday prayer, Medina Mosque in Southampton's Imam, Muhammad Ali Tanveer, delivered this tribute,

"Everyone at Southampton Medina Mosque is saddened to learn of the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her majesty's reign say extraordinary change in our grant country. Over seven decades, the United Kingdom has seen itself transformed into a multicultural and multi-faith society."

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with members of the Muslim Community outside the Islamic Centre in Scunthorpe Credit: Anwar Hussein/EMPICS Entertainment

In 2002, The Queen became the first British monarch to enter a mosque in the UK during her Golden Jubilee tour.

Her Majesty received a copy of the Quran after unveiling a plaque which commemorated her visit to the Islamic Centre in Scunthorpe.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (centre) enters a Mosque in the UK for the first time during a visit to the Islamic Centre in Scunthorpe, as local Muslims wait to greet her.

"It's very vital for muslims and the other communities to how their support to the Royal Family and to acknowledge her part in our evenings, to visit a mosque and to visit all places of faiths and religious", said Aneeb Khalid, vice-secretary on the mosque's executive committee.

"At the time, even now, it made a big impact because at the time a lot of people had just recently started migrating to the UK and a lot of them didn't speak a lot of English.

"For them it was an acknowledgement that we are recognised over here, we have the freedom and we can practice without any constraints so it showed great support.

"There's no doubt the whole nation is mourning over it and have their sympathy and grief for the whole royal family. We expect the support to continue towards muslims from the Royal Family in the future.

"Thank you for The Queen for all the support and we would like to extend our condolences to all members of the Royal Family and hope the relationship will continue to grow."

Watch: Medina Mosque in Southampton Imam Muhammad Ali Tanveer delivers this message to the Royal Family

Play Brightcove video

In a post on social media, the Islamic Centre in Scunthorpe said, "r eally Saddened to hear of the Death of the Queen, she was very deeply respected and loved around the world. She lead the country with great Dignity for the last 70 years as Monarch.

"We were honoured to have her visit our Mosque in 2002."

Zara Mohammed, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain said:

"The Muslim Council of Britain expressed its sorrow at the news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the King and Royal Family at this difficult time.

"We at the Muslim Council of Britain remember how the Queen devoted her life to public service and sought unity among British communities.

"Her Majesty’s reign saw extraordinary change in our country. Over seven decades, the United Kingdom has seen itself transformed into a multicultural and multi-faith society.

"Her Majesty was the first monarch to engage with newly established Muslim communities here in the UK. Though the first British mosque was seen in the Victorian era, the Queen was the first monarch to visit a UK mosque during her Jubilee celebrations in 2002. Audiences at events and ceremonies hosted by the Royal family reflect the diversity of Britain.

"All of us, of all faiths and none, will remember Her Majesty’s legacy of public service and celebrate her achievements."