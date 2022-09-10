Recently restored bells at St Andrew's Church in Alfriston have been rung by hand to celebrate the new King, while a condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II has opened at nearby Brighton Pavilion.

The 600 year old bells at the Grade I listed 'Cathedral of the Downs' had to be rung by hand as they are not yet fully operational, yet peeled along with churches across the country as King Charles III was proclaimed King.

Rev Christyan James said the bells served as a reminder of how fully the late Queen lived her life.

Meanwhile, people have queued today to sign a new book of memorial, and pay their own personal tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, at Brighton's Pavilion.

Itself a former royal residence, the landmark contains many artworks loaned from Buckingham Palace. The Queen last met the public outside the Pavilion with her husband Prince Philip in 2001.

Hedley Swain, of Brighton and Hove Museums, said this week will be 'immense' for the general public, and for many a defining moment.

King Charles III paid tribute to the reign of the late Queen, “unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion”, as he was formally declared the nation’s new monarch.

During a poignant and sombre meeting of the Accession Council, the King spoke movingly about his mother and the grief his family is experiencing, but said the “sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers” had been the “greatest consolation”.

Watched by the Queen, the new Prince of Wales and more than 200 privy counsellors – including six former prime ministers – the King pledged himself to the task now before him and the “heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty”.His mother would be his guide for the years ahead as he strived to “follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government”, he added.