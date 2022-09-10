Dame Vera Lynn would be ‘terribly upset’ over Queen’s death, says her daughter

The daughter of Dame Vera Lynn says her mother would have been “terribly upset” about news of the Queen’s death, having known her since the late monarch’s 16th birthday.

Virginia Lewis-Jones shared a tribute on behalf of her late mother, in which she praised the Queen’s “wonderful sense of humour” and constant “twinkle in her eye”.

Dame Vera, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away in June 2020 - aged 103.

It comes as the monarch was fondly remembered as representing “all that was kind and fair” as more famous faces from around the world paid tribute to her reign and legacy.

The daughter of Dame Vera Lynn says her mother would have been ‘terribly upset’ about news of the Queen’s death. Credit: PA

In a statement Ms Lewis-Jones, recalled her mother’s experiences with the monarch and their shared dedication to charitable work.

“I know that my Mother would have been terribly upset at Her Majesty’s passing,” the statement read.

“They had known each other since my Mother was asked to sing at Princess Elizabeth’s 16th Birthday party at Windsor.

“She felt such a close affinity with the Queen, not only because of their shared dedication to so many charities, but also of course because of their major contributions during World War 2.

“The Queen as has been mentioned, had a wonderful sense of humour, and there was always a twinkle in her eye.”

Vera Lynn was made a Dame in 1975 in recognition of her charity work. Credit: PA

Ms Lewis-Jones also recalled the Queen’s recent reference to her mother’s war-time anthem We’ll Meet Again, which she made during a national address during the coronavirus crisis.

“Obviously I and my family are very upset as are so many people in this country and around the world at Her Majesty’s passing,” she said.

“Not least because it has brought back my own Mother’s passing two years ago, as I am sure it has for so many other people who have lost loved ones, and therefore I am sure we are all doubly upset.

“However, I know that my Mother would probably say that very well known expression of hers ‘We’ll meet again,’ to which her Majesty made reference in her Covid speech to the nation.

“We WILL meet again. I know that they actually believe that too.”