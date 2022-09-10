Play Brightcove video

Bert Williams reflects on his time meeting the Queen

A Brighton and Hove resident has reflected on meeting the Queen and receiving his MBE.

Bert Williams, who was born in Jamaica in the 1940s, has lived in Brighton since 1967.

He helps to run the Brighton and Hove Black History Group.

He remembers when the Queen came on the throne - saying his family had a mug to mark the occasion.

Inside his home, he had photos of the Queen and Prince Philip.

When he left Jamaica to come to England he joined the Royal Air Force saying he "thought it was serving something that I have always believed in as a child".

He added: "The first time I met the Queen - I was invited to meet her when she arrived in Brighton.

"We had lunch with her at the race track.

"I received the MBE in the Queen's Christmas Honour for the voluntary work I do.

Close up of Bert Williams' MBE Credit: Bert Williams

"From a child I have always looked up to the Queen.

"I think King Charles is going to have difficulties following in her footsteps. He has to make his own mark on being a King.

"Long may he live."