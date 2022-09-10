Thousands gather in Windsor to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor spent the day in Windsor.

Hundreds of well-wishers are outside Windsor Castle paying tributes to the Queen.

Flowers are continuing to pile up outside the gates, with various notes and letters thanking the Queen for her service attached.

People of all ages are paying tribute and a local Rotary Club is giving children free flowers to lay down.

A service was held in the royal borough earlier, where people paid their respects to the late monarch.

Thousands have passed through the town throughout the day, with many saying they felt like it was the 'right thing to do'.

One family told ITV Meridian they had travelled from Buckinghamshire to pay their respects.

"A legacy has come to end" they said.

"I think it is just nice to bring the family to experience a moment in history... our one and only Queen and now the reins are over to King Charles the III."

Outside the gates to the castle two people who had come to pay their respects said they were there to mark the Queen's 'incredible life'.

"She just lived an incredible life. We just had to pay our respects."

"Just felt like we had to be here. We did come on on the first night, but we are paying our respects again now."

Thousands have gathered in the town.

Meanwhile at Buckingham Palace, Melanie Knight, 54, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent was struggling to hold back tears as she paid her respects to the Queen outside the Palace on Saturday morning.

She said: "I'm really emotional. We just needed to be here. She's the one constant that's always been and it's really strange.

"I went up in my attic yesterday specifically to find Brownie memorabilia from when I was a Brownie because I remembered I pledged my allegiance to serve the Queen and God and I've never ever thought about it until yesterday, but I went and photocopied the Brownie prayer and a photo of when I saw the Queen at the Essex country fair and posted it on Instagram."

She added: "It's so surreal. This just seems such a big thing."

Ms Knight said she was concerned about the future of the royal family, saying: "It's scary because you're worried about what will happen to the monarchy. Fundamentally this is what the United Kingdom is - the monarchy - and there are people who want to destroy it.

"This is our history and it should be our future."

Sisters Michela Grigioni, 52, and Francesca Prescotti, 54, outside Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

The visit to Buckingham Palace was an emotional occasion for sisters Francesca Prescott, 54, and Michela Grigioni, 52, from Sevenoaks, Kent, after their mother Estelle Hyams died, aged 81, last year.

They said she would have been "over the moon" and "proud" to see them there and would have said: "That's my girls."

Ms Prescott said: "We have lost our mum recently and she would've been here today. When Diana died she went to all three palaces.

"Dad is in Italy and he wanted us to bring flowers so we are doing it for both of them really, and for the Queen because we love her.

"It's emotional because of our mum and watching Charles when he gave that speech yesterday, everyone's forgetting it's his loss and no matter how well prepared you may be, when you love a person you never are.

"Sadly (our mum) was really unwell but we have taken comfort from the Queen, who from all accounts just fell asleep with no pain or suffering."