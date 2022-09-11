Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian reporter Sarah Saunders has spent the day in Canterbury looking at how the city has been paying their respects

The Archbishop led a special service of remembrance at Canterbury Cathedral today where he paid tribute to the late Queen.

Justin Welby spoke about loss and the new King's ability to bring healing.

ITV News Meridian spoke to Rt Rev Rose Hudson-Wilkin, Bishop of Dover, expresses her gratitude for Her late Majesty

The archbishop also spoke today about the continuity of the monarchy and the qualities of the new King

"Those who met her majesty were always struck by her ability to make her feel they were the only person n the room...King Charles the third has the same ability."

Today's service ended with a rendition of the national anthem - the first of many times 'God Save the King' will sound out.