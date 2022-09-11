Skip to content

King Charles III - Proclamation services across the south and south east

  • Meridian
The proclamation was read out and signed in Windsor

Proclamation events to the new King have begun taking place across the ITV Meridian region.

Charles III was formally proclaimed king at an historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday morning.

Flags which were lowered in mourning for the late Queen were raised to full-mast after the Accession Council this morning, until 1.30 this afternoon when the flags returned to half-mast

A wave of further proclamations is taking place across the UK today.

These are the timings for today's proclamations:

13:00

  • The Great Hall, Winchester

  • Lewes, County Hall

  • Minister, St Thomas Square, Newport

  • Chichester: County Hall

  • County Hall, Dorchester

  • Carfax Tower, Oxford

  • Town Hall, Reading

14:00

  • Town Hall, Banbury

  • Crawley: Outside the Town Hall

  • Public Service plaza, Havant

  • Haywards Heath: Mid Sussex Council offices in Oaklands Road

  • Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

  • Civic Centre, Southampton

  • West Street pedestrian precinct, Fareham

  • The Bandstand, Eastleigh

  • Town Hall, Gosport

  • War Memorial Park Bandstand, Romsey

  • Guildhall, Andover

  • Appletree Court, Lyndhurst

  • Market Place, Newbury

  • Town Square, Slough

  • Town Hall, Wokingham

14:30

  • Jubilee Clock, Weymouth

  • Worthing: Town Hall

  • Bexhill: Bexhill Town Hall

15:00

  • BCP Council Civic Centre, Bournemouth

  • Minster, Wimborne

  • Brighton: North balcony of the Royal Pavillion

  • Tunbridge Wells: War Memorial

  • Hastings: Queen's Square

  • Horsham: The Carfax

  • Folkestone: Civic Centre, Castle Hill Avenue

  • Tonbridge: Tonbridge Castle

  • Ashford: Civic Centre

  • Canterbury: Buttermarket, outside Christchurch Gate at Canterbury Cathedral

  • Dartford: Dartford Library, Market Street

  • Dover: District Council offices in Whitfield (by invitation only. To be broadcast on council's website)

  • Gravesend: Civic Centre, Community Square

  • Sevenoaks: Council offices

  • Margate: Hawley Square

15:15

  • Rochester: Castle Gardens, Castle Hill

15:30

  • Shoreham: Shoreham Centre

16:00

  • Eastbourne: The steps of Eastbourne Town Hall

  • Hailsham: War Memorial on the High Street

16:30

  • Camberley: The lawn outside Surrey Heath House