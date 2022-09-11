King Charles III - Proclamation services across the south and south east

Proclamation events to the new King have begun taking place across the ITV Meridian region.

Charles III was formally proclaimed king at an historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday morning.

Flags which were lowered in mourning for the late Queen were raised to full-mast after the Accession Council this morning, until 1.30 this afternoon when the flags returned to half-mast

A wave of further proclamations is taking place across the UK today.

These are the timings for today's proclamations:

13:00

The Great Hall, Winchester

Lewes, County Hall

Minister, St Thomas Square, Newport

Chichester: County Hall

County Hall, Dorchester

Carfax Tower, Oxford

Town Hall, Reading

14:00

Town Hall, Banbury

Crawley: Outside the Town Hall

Public Service plaza, Havant

Haywards Heath: Mid Sussex Council offices in Oaklands Road

Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

Civic Centre, Southampton

West Street pedestrian precinct, Fareham

The Bandstand, Eastleigh

Town Hall, Gosport

War Memorial Park Bandstand, Romsey

Guildhall, Andover

Appletree Court, Lyndhurst

Market Place, Newbury

Town Square, Slough

Town Hall, Wokingham

14:30

Jubilee Clock, Weymouth

Worthing: Town Hall

Bexhill: Bexhill Town Hall

15:00

BCP Council Civic Centre, Bournemouth

Minster, Wimborne

Brighton: North balcony of the Royal Pavillion

Tunbridge Wells: War Memorial

Hastings: Queen's Square

Horsham: The Carfax

Folkestone: Civic Centre, Castle Hill Avenue

Tonbridge: Tonbridge Castle

Ashford: Civic Centre

Canterbury: Buttermarket, outside Christchurch Gate at Canterbury Cathedral

Dartford: Dartford Library, Market Street

Dover: District Council offices in Whitfield (by invitation only. To be broadcast on council's website)

Gravesend: Civic Centre, Community Square

Sevenoaks: Council offices

Margate: Hawley Square

15:15

Rochester: Castle Gardens, Castle Hill

15:30

Shoreham: Shoreham Centre

16:00

Eastbourne: The steps of Eastbourne Town Hall

Hailsham: War Memorial on the High Street

16:30