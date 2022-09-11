King Charles III - Proclamation services across the south and south east
Proclamation events to the new King have begun taking place across the ITV Meridian region.
Charles III was formally proclaimed king at an historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday morning.
Flags which were lowered in mourning for the late Queen were raised to full-mast after the Accession Council this morning, until 1.30 this afternoon when the flags returned to half-mast
A wave of further proclamations is taking place across the UK today.
These are the timings for today's proclamations:
13:00
The Great Hall, Winchester
Lewes, County Hall
Minister, St Thomas Square, Newport
Chichester: County Hall
County Hall, Dorchester
Carfax Tower, Oxford
Town Hall, Reading
14:00
Town Hall, Banbury
Crawley: Outside the Town Hall
Public Service plaza, Havant
Haywards Heath: Mid Sussex Council offices in Oaklands Road
Guildhall Square, Portsmouth
Civic Centre, Southampton
West Street pedestrian precinct, Fareham
The Bandstand, Eastleigh
Town Hall, Gosport
War Memorial Park Bandstand, Romsey
Guildhall, Andover
Appletree Court, Lyndhurst
Market Place, Newbury
Town Square, Slough
Town Hall, Wokingham
14:30
Jubilee Clock, Weymouth
Worthing: Town Hall
Bexhill: Bexhill Town Hall
15:00
BCP Council Civic Centre, Bournemouth
Minster, Wimborne
Brighton: North balcony of the Royal Pavillion
Tunbridge Wells: War Memorial
Hastings: Queen's Square
Horsham: The Carfax
Folkestone: Civic Centre, Castle Hill Avenue
Tonbridge: Tonbridge Castle
Ashford: Civic Centre
Canterbury: Buttermarket, outside Christchurch Gate at Canterbury Cathedral
Dartford: Dartford Library, Market Street
Dover: District Council offices in Whitfield (by invitation only. To be broadcast on council's website)
Gravesend: Civic Centre, Community Square
Sevenoaks: Council offices
Margate: Hawley Square
15:15
Rochester: Castle Gardens, Castle Hill
15:30
Shoreham: Shoreham Centre
16:00
Eastbourne: The steps of Eastbourne Town Hall
Hailsham: War Memorial on the High Street
16:30
Camberley: The lawn outside Surrey Heath House