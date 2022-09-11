Windsor policing operation will be one of biggest ever for Queen's funeral

Thames Valley Police will be mounting one of their biggest ever security operations, in the days leading up to the funeral of Her late Majesty the Queen.

A committal ceremony will take place in Windsor on Monday, 19th September, following her funeral in London.

The ceremony will take place at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Visitors can expect to see an increased police presence in the town this week Credit: Thames Valley Police

In the days leading up to the ceremony, it is expected that large numbers of people will visit the town to pay their respects.

People are currently being advised to lay flowers at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk.

Thames Valley Police says that due to the high numbers of visitors, there will be an increased police presence and a broad range of security measures in place in the town.

"Many of these measures are visible", they said, "including our Mounted Section, armed officers, street searches involving our dog unit, an extensive network of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and Close Circuit Television (CCTV).

"In addition to this there are a large number of security measures in place which people will not be able to see."

Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Tim De Meyer, strategic commander for the force’s response to Her late Majesty’s death, said: “During this very sad time we understand that a lot of people will want to come to Windsor to pay their respects to Her late Majesty, especially as we get closer to the day of her funeral and committal ceremony.

“Thames Valley Police has a long history of policing substantial royal events, including in recent years the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the funeral of His late Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

“Visitors to Windsor will see a larger police presence than normal in the town as we work to ensure that everyone can pay their respects safely and a variety of security measures are in place.

“Our thoughts remain with the Royal Family.”