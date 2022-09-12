An important part of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's work was to support and encourage public and voluntary service.

During her reign, the Queen was patron to more than 600 charities and organisations, including the South of England Agricultural Society.

The society organises the South of England Show every year in Ardingly, West Sussex.

The Queen visited the three-day event in 1984 and during the year of her Golden Jubilee, in 2002.

During her reign, she was patron to over 600 charities and organisations. Credit: PA

Those who had the honour of meeting her have been remembering, with fondness, the time she last visited.

Wiz Crockford, from the South of England Agricultural Society, said: "There was a real buzz, you could tell the crowds were waiting, it didn't matter that the weather was drizzly.

"Everyone was waiting for this moment and it was really buzzy. She really looked like she was enjoying every moment. Each one of us that she met. Huge smile.

"She made us all feel like she'd only come to see us. It was amazing and very moving."

Play Brightcove video

Wiz Crockford, from the South of England Agricultural Society, speaking about the Queen's visit in 2002

The South of England Show was founded in 1967 and is organised by the South of England Agricultural Society.

It was established to celebrate and educate people about agriculture. It also hosts livestock and equine competitions.

After the coronavirus pandemic, it made its return to Ardingly in June 2022, marking the start of the summer season and providing a welcome boost to the rural economy.

This followed a scaled back version of the show which took place in 2021, with the last 'full' show, including livestock and showjumping, taking place in 2019.