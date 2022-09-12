Legoland Windsor to close for the Queen's funeral next week as 'mark of respect'

Windor's Legoland theme Park will not be open on the day of the Queen's funeral as a 'mark of respect.

The park made the announcement on social media this morning (Monday 12 September).

It previously closed on Friday following the death of the Queen on Thursday.

Visitors who were due to visit the resort are being told they will receive an email about their booking.

This will also apply for those staying in on-site hotels, which will be closed on Sunday the 18th, the day before the funeral.

Posting on its website and social media channels on Monday, a spokesperson for the park said: "As a mark of respect for HM The Queen's State Funeral, the Resort will be closed on19th September 2022.

"This includes the hotels on 18th and 19th. This will allow staff and guests to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

"If you are visiting us on this date, the team will be in touch via email about your visit. We appreciate your understanding at this deeply sad time."

The Queen was constructed in lego to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Credit: Legoland Windsor Resort

In response, many praised the company on social media, calling it the 'right decision'.

One person said: "What a great gesture. Thank you for thinking of your staff and giving them the chance to pay their respects. Hoping other places follow your example ...."

Whilst another commenter added: "Lovely to see the great respect you have for our queen. We are looking forward to our visit in a few weeks."

Others said they respected the park for closing, with one woman saying: "Good decision legoland, completely respect and applaud this decision. We will definitely be rebooking."

In June staff at the resort spent almost 300 hours creating a huge miniature Lego display of Buckingham Palace and the Queen.

As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations the display was created, and included a display of the royal family and the landmarks most associated with them.

More than 18,000 individual bricks were used.