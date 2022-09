A man has died in a house fire in Five Oak Green near Tonbridge.

Kent Police was called to an address in Sychem Place at 5:25am this morning, Monday 12 September, by Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

Officers attended and a man was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

In a statement Kent Police said the fire is not being treated as suspicious "at this time" and added that a report will be prepared for the coroner.