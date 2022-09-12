The ascension of King Charles III to the throne means a new owner for Poundbury in Dorset.

The new Duke of Cornwall, Prince William, takes on the role from His Majesty who has always been very passionate about the project and a developer himself.

The idea behind Poundbury is to enable people to live more sustainable lifestyles.

It is built on land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, the estate set up in the 14th century to provide the heir to the throne with an income, independent from the Sovereign.

Schoolchildren who met His Majesty when he visited in 2018 think he will be a great King

Back in October 2016, His Majesty gave the late Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh a guided tour of his Poundbury development's latest phase.

The King's model village is a mix of shops, cottages, town houses and businesses built on the edge of the Dorset town of Dorchester and reflecting his passion for classical architecture.

When the first brick was laid in 1993, there were just two dwellings on the 400-acre site which now houses around 3,500 people in a mix of private and affordable housing.

Houses in Poundbury are 20% more valuable than those of a similar size in the surrounding area.