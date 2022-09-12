Sussex Police has confirmed it will be assisting the Met Police in London over the coming days, as millions are expected to travel to the capital to pay their respects to the Queen.

Officers from police forces across the UK will be travelling to the city to provide additional support to London's police force, which is expected to come under significant pressure.

In a statement the force confirmed to ITV Meridian that it will be contributing towards this 'national support'.

"During this national period of mourning, it is expected that the overall policing operation will involve support from forces across the UK, utilising multiple policing capabilities and specialisms to support the operation which is being led by the Metropolitan Police.

"Each region will contribute towards this national support, with allocations from each force dependent on local demand and capacity. Sussex Police is playing its part, working with policing colleagues and other key partners to ensure the safety of the public throughout this period.

"Planning for this sad event has been undertaken for some time and we are continuing to police the county as normal while providing any support required for this national occasion.

"The public should therefore expect to see an increased police presence across the country – particularly on the transport network, around royal residences and at airports.

"Anyone who sees or hears anything that doesn’t feel right should report their concerns to via gov.uk/ACT, calling 999 in an emergency."

The Queen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Experts have said that around 10,000 officers, who swear an oath to the reigning monarch when they join the service, will be on duty per day in the English capital alone in the run-up to the Queen’s funeral.

They will need to deal with huge crowds of members of the public coming to pay their respects as well as dozens of dignitaries visiting the UK, and potential protests those visits may spark.

Former Met Police chief superintendent Parm Sandhu told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme that London could be “full” and that crowds and the funeral itself would be targets for terrorists.

But Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said officers in the force “to a man and woman” had affection for the Queen and there had been no “gripes or groans” about the efforts expected from them.

The biggest-ever policing operation undertaken by the Met is being staged as millions of visitors including foreign dignitaries converge in London in the wake of the Queen’s death and the lead-up to her funeral.

Mr Marsh said: “It will be challenging, but the plan is very good, it’s been in place for a long time.

“It’s what we do, none of the officers are concerned about what’s in front of us or are daunted by it because it’s all laid down, it’s all planned, it’s all prepared.

“I don’t think any officer is concerned by it and they’re all prepared to do it because our sovereign is gone, who we actually swore allegiance to and serve as we do our new King, so they all want to do it.

“We haven’t had any gripes or groans about what’s asked of them or what’s required of them because they all, to a man and woman, had affection for our Queen and want to be part of it, and want to show their respect in any way they can.”