ITV News Meridian's Andrew Pate looks back at the royal couple's lifelong partnership

The Queen and Prince Philip enjoyed their first days as newlyweds in Hampshire.

They spent some of their honeymoon at the Broadlands Estate near Romsey in 1947, just eight years after their first meeting.

It was in 1939, when the young Princess Elizabeth first met the man who was eventually to become her husband.

Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, as he was then known, was a young naval cadet assigned to entertain the young princesses.

Over games of croquet, at the age of 18, the Prince obviously made a lasting impression on the 13-year-old Princess.

A young Prince Philip was tasked with entertaining Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth.

It was a few years later that the couple grew closer.

Their romance developed into one of the most solid of life-long partnerships.

Tim Ewart, former royal correspondent, said: "I think the young Philip was sought after by many young ladies and the Queen thought he was drop-dead gorgeous quite frankly.

"He was tall, he was athletic, he was blond.

"It was a relationship based absolutely on love.

"The Duke himself said it had been a partnership."

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were married for more than 70 years. Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images

While the country was still reeling from the Second World War, and struggling with austerity, their romance helped lift a nation.

Away from the cameras, the Duke of Edinburgh showed his sensitive side, with gifts he designed for their bridesmaids.

Lady Pamela Hicks, former royal bridesmaid, said: "Prince Philip designed very pretty powder compacts for us.

"Each of us had a different one, with an E or a P, with little jewels in them.

"They were lovely things."

The royal couple married at London's Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947. Credit: PA/PA Wire/PA Images

Wedded on November 20, 1947, the marriage for Prince Philip came with quite a caveat.

He was set to become the Queen Consort, he was forced to give up his promising naval career.

Destined for a life where on public duty he was expected to walk several paces behind his wife, but privately they were equals.

Tim Ewart said: "The Queen was incredibly wise as a woman that she allowed Prince Philip to wear the trousers at home and he could run the estates, to allow him to be proud and to be the man of the household and I think that was terribly clever of her."

Traditionally royal marriages were for strategic reasons, to build alliances between countries, but the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's was a love story.

To the public they were the royal couple, but to each other they were a much adored husband and wife for more than 70 years.

Many flowers were placed along the entrance to the Broadlands Estate in Romsey at the weekend. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Around 20,000 people arrived at the Broadlands Estate on Saturday, September 10, for the first Romsey Show in three years.

Organisers chose to continue with the show due to the "very close connection" the Queen had with the town and her love of "countryside pursuits".

Flags were flown at half mast during the event, with a minute silence following the Grand Parade in the afternoon.

Visitors were invited to sign a book of condolence.

ITV News Meridian's Sally Simmonds reports from the first Romsey Show in three years

Alexa Morson, Secretary, Romsey Show, said: "It is important because obviously the Queen had connections with Broadlands and also we feel she loved the countryside and countryside pursuits and everything she loved is here so why not go ahead and celebrate her life."

The public have been reminiscing about their memories of meeting Her Majesty.

Emma Hillman, Volunteer, Romsey Show, said: "I remember being very nervous, mum bought me a whole new uniform, taught me how to curtsy for two weeks before.

I had flowers and she said 'Did you pick those yourself?' and she smiled at me.

"So that's engrained in my head, I remember that."

Ruth Harper-Adams, Chairperson, Romsey Show: "When she [the Queen] was introduced she was aware that I had a dog at home that was from the Sandringham line, so they were quite interested to hear about the dog we had and it was a labrador.

"So yes it was really nice, it was lovely, really lovely."