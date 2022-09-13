A 100-year-old man from the Isle of Wight says he's delighted to have received what is probably one of the last birthday greeting cards from Her Majesty The Queen.

Ken Killeen turned 100 on 11 September and was treated to a special birthday tea party with his family and friends yesterday (12 September).

Mr Killeen lives in an assisted living residence which supports older people in Newport.

He said: "I was highly delighted to receive it but obviously very disappointed that she passed away virtually as I opened it".

Ken Killeen lives in Newport and turned 100 on Sunday (11 September). Credit: ITV News Meridian

Ken met the late Queen in 1944, when she was 17-years-old at his airfield in Witchford where he served as a navigator on Lancaster bombers, on Number 115 Squadron.

"After they had the church service, the Royal family came down to see us. We formed a ring and the Royal family walked round chatting to the fellows.

"The air chief marshal stood in the middle with his mouth wide open, he'd never seen anything like it before.

"I don't think it ever happened since. That was a one-off. The King and Queen walking round talking to the lads."

Watch Ken Killeen speaking to ITV News Meridian after opening the card

Play Brightcove video

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...