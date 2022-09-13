Police are patrolling the River Thames and searching river banks as part of increased security measures in Windsor. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Police in Windsor are patrolling the streets on horses and the rivers on boats, as well as using drones to monitor crowds, in a bid to keep the public safe ahead of the committal service of Her Majesty the Queen.

Thames Valley Police says the horses give officers a great height advantage enabling them to see into crowds.

Specialist officers are patrolling Windsor’s waterways as part of the security preparations.

Supported by the Environment Agency, officers will be searching the water and river banks as the town continues to become exceptionally busy.

Officers will be patrolling the River Thames and searching river banks in the coming days. Credit: Thames Valley Police

The force's drone unit have dispatched pilots across the town who are using the live footage to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

The force is working with colleagues at British Transport Police to ensure passengers are safe.

Thames Valley Police is urging the public to get in touch if they hear or see anything suspicious.

Thousands of international visitors from as far away as California, Brazil and Canada have descended on Windsor to pay their respects.

Mourners have left thousands of flowers in memory of The Queen outside Windsor Castle.

Some have even decided to cancel their plans and divert journeys to airports to squeeze in a last minute trip to Windsor Castle, leaving handwritten notes expressing their grief and gratitude for the Queen and the Royal Family.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 11am on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey.

Following the funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel to St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk.

A Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel.