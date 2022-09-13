A man is confirmed to have died after reportedly jumping into the sea from Brighton Palace Pier.

He was rushed to hospital after reportedly diving into the sea with another man a fortnight ago.

The incident sparked a huge emergency response where paramedics from South Coast Ambulance, HM Coastguard, and multiple police vehicles were called to the western side of the popular tourist hotspot at 7pm on Sunday, August 28.

Police records indicate the man died on September 7.

Police were directing traffic away from the scene. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "Two men were taken to hospital having reportedly jumped into the sea from Brighton Palace Pier on August 28.

"One man has now sadly died from his injuries. His next of kin have been informed and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.

"The second man has been discharged from hospital."

Sussex Police was alerted to the incident at around 6:55pm, and HM Coastguard helicopter could also be seen flying overhead.

An ambulance heading away from the scene along Marine Parade in Brighton Credit: ITV News

A police cordon was put in place in an area of the seafront as officers directed people away from the beach.

Following the rescue, Brighton RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Roger Cohen MBE, said the pair had a "lucky escape" as it was "low tide at the time".

The charity issued a reminder to people about the dangers of tombstoning because of the unpredictability of water depth.