Three men have been jailed for life for murdering a man in Reading on Halloween last year.

Reece Heffernan, 22, was stabbed in the chest at a house on Romany Lane in Tilehurst at around 10.40pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carlos Daniel Capitao Mor da Fonseca, 24, Tuviah Thompson-Hordle, 18, and Charles Lynch, 18, were found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of murder following a trial lasting five weeks, which concluded at Reading Crown Court on August 24.

Fonseca was also convicted by unanimous jury verdict of one count of conspiracy to supply a class B controlled drug, and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice at an earlier hearing.

Thompson-Hordle was also found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice and conspiracy to supply a class B controlled drug.

Police were called to Romany Lane in Tilehurst on October 31, 2021. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Lynch was also found guilty by unanimous jury verdict one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Earlier in the trial, he had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to supply a class B controlled drug.

Lynch was 17-years-old at the time of the incident and conviction. He has since turned 18 and is now able to be named.

Fonseca was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 27 years, while Thompson-Hordle was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years.

Lynch was sentenced to a minimum term of 20 years.

Two men and a woman, who were convicted of other offences in relation to the incident are due to be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on October 21.